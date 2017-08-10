[VIDEO] North Korea Makes Another Massive Threat Against US… War Is Upon Us

Tensions between the United States and North Korea reached an all-time high this week after the communist nation threatened to attack. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that any threat made to America will be met with “fire and fury.” North Korea responded confirming they are “carefully examining” a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with nuclear missiles.

Guam is 2,128 miles from North Korea and is home to thousands of American service members and their families. It holds both Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam.

“He has been threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before,” Trump said, referring to Kim Jong Un. “North Korea best not make any threats to the United States.”

The state-run KCNA news agency said that North Korea is carefully examining “the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam” using its domestically made medium-to-long-range Hwasong-12 missiles.

Trump responded to this threat on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” Trump said. “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

