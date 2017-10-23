[VIDEO] NBA Anthem Singer Stuns Everybody

In today’s day in age, people just cannot pass up their fifteen minutes of fame. Justine Skye is a talented young singer, who will undoubtably have a successful career, and being from New York, she was asked to preform the national anthem at the Brooklyn Nets game. She used that platform, as an invited guest doing the anthem, to quickly make it about herself.

As Fox News reports:

A Nets representative said they were unaware she was planning to kneel during the game with the Orlando Magic.

“We recognize that tonight’s national anthem singer kneeled briefly at the end of her performance and we were not aware that she was going to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Of course they weren’t aware, had they been, they would have almost certainly cancelled the act and gotten a new singer. The NBA has a rule in place that assures players stand for the anthem, NBA players, owners and the organization I’m sure were trying to stay away from the anthem protests, but Skye decided to just do it anyways.

Got a bit shaky at the end.. was pretty uneasy about singing the anthem and probably won’t ever be invited to sing it again but I had to take a knee for the opening game in my city and let my voice be heard. We will not be silenced ✊🏾 #blacklivesmatter A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

The anthem is a song that requires a skillful and beautiful vocal range, a song many singers take pride in singing, but Justine Skye, who’s been working on her singing career her entire life, squanders the opportunity many would kill for, by making the night about a kneeling, anthem protest.

The Brooklyn Nets as an organization should consider suing Justine Skye for defaming and bringing negative attention to the organization. The Nets are now going to be known as the first team to protest the anthem in the NBA, a title I’m sure they aren’t stoked about.

Skye took the platform she was given and disrespected it, and made it a selfish grab for attention, I feel bad for the Brooklyn Nets organization to have been blindsided with that sideshow.