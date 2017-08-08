[VIDEO] Nancy Pelosi Gets One Of The Worst News Of Her Career… It’s Over For Her

Adding to the growing list of Democrats calling for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to step down is Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, who recently called the California Democrat “toxic” and criticized the way she is running the Democratic Party.

Ryan went on to argue that it will be “very hard” for Democrats to take back control of the House next year with Pelosi in charge.

“It’s going to be more challenging, certainly,” Ryan said. “You see these commercials that tie these candidates to Leader Pelosi week in and week out in the last several months. That still moves the needle, you know?”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) expressed a similar sentiment, arguing that it’s “time for a change.”

“What we’ve got to do, not just for our party, but I think for so many American people, is start winning again,” said Moulton, who is 38. “Start bringing some balance back to Washington and start winning with leadership that the American people can trust, not the old, tired Democratic partisan leadership, but really a new generation of leaders who are going to put the country first.”

Of course, Pelosi is in complete denial about her political standing.

“I am a master legislator. I know the budget to the nth degree. I know the motivation of people. I respect the people who are in Congress,” Pelosi said. “I feel very confident about the support I have in my caucus.”

What do you think? Has Pelosi lost it?