[VIDEO] Nancy Pelosi Completely Loses It At Conference, Look What She Does With Her Phone

For some time now, Democrats and Republicans alike have been calling for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to step down. Pelosi has made several bizarre appearances that called her mental state into question. Though Pelosi insists she is fine, she fueled rumors that she is mentally in once again by making a major blunder during a press conference on Tuesday.

Pelosi was reportedly attempting to give a history lesson on the 56 men who signed the U.S. Declaration of Independence, but she instead ended up reading a piece riddled with historical inaccuracies.

The House Minority Leader stood up and read “The Price They Paid,” a popular essay that started circulating the internet on Independence Day. The essay outlines the fates of the signers of the Declaration of Independence—but many of those details are inaccurate.

“It’s July. We came back from the Fourth of July celebration and I saw this article,” Pelosi said. When she finished reading the piece, she asked the audience to “ponder the sacrifices so many people made at the start of our country.”

Watch Pelosi’s speech below and tell us what you think. Is it time for her to step down?