[VIDEO] Muslim Thief At The White House Exposed

One of the biggest untold stories in politics right now is the possible infiltration of Congress by Muslim spies. At present, the best case scenario is that classified information was potentially compromised by employees—at worst, a group of people had access to information from some of Congress’ most important committees and unknown motives.

The investigation of Imram Awan, the Muslim staffer who worked with dozens of House Democrats doing IT work, was recently arrested as he attempted to flee to Pakistan. He had already successfully transported his wife and hundreds of thousands of dollars at the time.

Before heading to the airport, Awan smashed a lot of hard drives right before the FBI sifted through his office and his home. Now, there’s a chance the data on the materials can be recovered. According to an engineering supervisor named Tom Hakim, “in most cases, it’s very likely” the information can be recovered “in two or three days, maybe a week.”

Awan isn’t the only person in trouble with the government. His brothers Abid and Jamal, his wife Hina Alvi, and his best friend Rao Abbas are all criminal suspects in the investigation, accused of abusing Congressional IT servers.

Ever since the information came to light, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who still had Awan on her payroll at the time of his arrest, has been hauntingly silent.

“Since Awan’s arrest last week, Wasserman Schultz has been evasive and unable to answer even basic questions about the nature of Awan’s employment with her office. This only further confirms the urgency of an investigation into her unethical and illegal actions,” Matthew Whitaker, part of a conservative watchdog group, said in a statement.

At this point, there is no telling what information these guys might have stolen and brought with them to Pakistan.