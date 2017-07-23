[VIDEO] Muslim Bully Attacks U.S. Marine On Subway, Gets A Brutal Response

Recently, one misguided thug decided to start messing with an innocent bystander on a New York subway. Clearly, he didn’t realize the man he was talking to was a United States Marine.

Footage of the incident shows the Muslim bully harassing the Marine, who keeps a cool head for some time before deciding to teach this guy a serious lesson. By the time he does lunge for the thug, everyone could agree the guy deserved it.

Even after the rest of the riders could see it was over for him, the bully keeps going. Fortunately, the Marine demonstrated serious self-restraint and was able to walk away before things got out of hand.

What do you think? Would you have done the same?