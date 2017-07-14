[VIDEO] Michael Moore Runs His Fat Mouth At Trump And Finances His “Murder”

Michael Moore is determined to convince the American public that Trump’s victory in the 2016 election was illegitimate. He seems incapable of grasping the concept that 62 million people voted for Trump and he won—making Hillary Clinton a loser. Still, Moore hates Trump so much he just donated $10K to the theater that supposedly ‘murdered’ Trump during the Julius Caesar play.

Moore claims he is contributing because the “conservative media bullied” corporate sponsors into withdrawing their support of the play that caused the scandal. It’s not a major deal if Moore donates to a group who puts on plays for the public, but the bottom line is that the left is still fighting the Trump victory.

The liberal sob story is getting old pretty quick and protests are getting more violent. And still, nothing is changing. Moore is just a prime example of the whining going on throughout the country.