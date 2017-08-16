[VIDEO] Meet Chloe, The Transgender Who Publicly Called Herself Disabled And Is Trying Everything To Become Paralyzed

Chloe is happily married to another transgender male and they both identify as lesbians. She has a Ph.D in Chemistry, and degrees from both Cambridge and Stanford.

Although Chloe enjoys skiing, she is not truly happy and unfortunately will not be until she is completely disabled. She wishes to be permanently paralyzed.

Poor Chloe suffers from “Body Integrity Identity Disorder” (BIID), which happens to be a psychological condition where the ones suffering “do not accept one or more of their own limbs and seek to amputate them or become paraplegic.”

Jennings-White “chooses to live as” a woman, all the while pretending to be paraplegic.

“When I’m in the wheelchair I’m not even thinking about the wheelchair. it’s just normal for me, but anytime I’m walking it’s always in my mind, sometimes dominating my mind, that this is not the way it’s supposed to be.”

Chloe admits that when she was 4 she knew that a mistake had been made in regards to her body. She describes being envious of disabled kids, as well as her aunt who needed leg braces after a biking accident.

Chloe enjoys the rush that she gets when skiing. She pushes herself to the extreme by going down the most dangerous runs, imagining at any moment, she might experience an injury in order to fulfill her dream of being permanently disabled.

According to HuffPost UK, Chloe said that she enjoys “Doing any activity that brings a chance of me becoming paraplegic gives me a sense of relief from the anxiety caused by the BIID.”

“I’ll never be able to afford it, but I know I won’t regret it if I ever can, and I don’t know why it upsets people,” she said, according to News.com.au. “It’s the same as a transsexual man having his penis cut off. It’s never coming back, but they know it’s what they want.”

Her marriage is very supportive of this dream. Early in their marriage, Chloe even pretended to be paraplegic at home. Although it meant she was stuck with having to do all of the housework, Jennings-White’s wife did not seem to mind.

In reference to her wife, she said, “Part of her wished I wasn’t in the wheelchair. She knew it was the only thing that helped, so she played along.”

A visiting scholar of feminist, gender, and sexuality studies at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut named Baril argues:

What is next?

The world has gone mad!