[VIDEO] Maxine Waters Receives An Award For Slandering Trump, Then Calls Everyone Against Her Racist

For the first time probably in her life Maxine Waters said a truthful statement. She said, “I’m too confrontational and I’m too disrespectful.” However, everything surrounding that statement was simply terrible. During the annual Black Girls Rock ceremony, Waters demanded that President Donald Trump be impeached, while accusing everyone of calling her a racist just because they find her annoying.

She shouted, “Not only will we resist you, we will impeach you, Mr. President!” Then she proceeded to call out “right-wing, ultra-conservative, ‘alt-right’ haters,” who apparently don’t want her to exist.

“I’m too black, I’m too confrontational and I’m too disrespectful of [my haters], but now I know I’m simply a strong, black woman. I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you think you are — if you come for me, I’m coming for you,” Waters threatened.

“Whether it’s the president of the United States of America or any of his cabinet, we will say to them, ‘We will resist you, we will not allow you to damage this country in the way that you’re doing, we will not allow you to take us backwards.’ Not only will we resist you, we will impeach you, Mr. President,” she continued.

Maxine Waters says that she is not running for President in 2020. So, what else is she doing other than fueling liberal anger towards our President? Unfortunately for her, no matter how many times she persists for the impeachment of Trump, it is not going to happen!

