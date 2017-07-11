[VIDEO] Maxine Waters Bans Trump Supporters From Town Hall, Watch What Happens Next

On Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters was booed and confronted by pro-Trump protesters after a town hall event in Gardena. According to the American Mirror, Waters tried to rig a ‘friendly’ forum by only allowing her friends to attend.

Though Trump supporters received tickets to the event, they were treated as “second-class citizens” and given yellow wristbands.

Video footage from outside the venue shows about 50 Trump supporters waving American flags and pro-Trump banners, chanting “Let us in!”

Police blocked the doors and prevented them from entering.

This is just the latest in a series of controversial missteps from Rep. Waters in the course of the last year. She has previously made headlines for calling for Trump’s impeachment—and subsequently denying it.