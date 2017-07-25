[VIDEO] Massive Illegal Immigrants Arrest By ICE Agents, They Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest promises when entering the White House is that he would focus his energy on removing criminal illegal aliens from the country, targeting gang members and drug dealers. Now, his efforts are starting to produce serious results.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), they have just arrested the 400th international fugitive so far this fiscal year, nearly matching its total for all of 2016. In June, they successfully arrested 43-year-old Rafael Alberto-Burgos, a national of the Dominican Republic and Spanish citizen wanted for the infamous murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Alberto-Burgos entered the U.S. in 1997, the same year he committed the murder. He was ultimately arrested at his workplace in Manhattan.

“ICE works hard every day to protect the American public,” said Matthew Albence, the executive associate director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, in a statement. “Our mission to remove dangerous fugitive criminals from the United States will never cease.”

