[VIDEO] After Manhattan’s Attack, Dems Push Sickening Anti-Republican Ad Showing Truck Driver Wishing To Run Over Minority Children

What poor taste by the Democrats. They just had to take down an ad they were running showing a Gillespie supporter chasing down minority children in a pickup truck, pretty bad.

Via the free beacon:

The Latino Victory Fund pulled the plug Tuesday on a controversial ad depicting a supporter of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie as a Confederate flag-toting racist chasing minority children in a truck, hours after an attack involving a truck in New York City killed at least eight people.

The group cited “recent events” as its reasoning behind the move, but added that it is committed to running other ads against Gillespie.

“We knew our ad would ruffle feathers. We held a mirror up to the

Republican Party and they don’t like what they see,” Cristobal Alex, president of the Latino Victory Fund, said in a statement. “Given recent events, we will be placing other powerful ads into rotation that highlight the reasons we need to elect progressive leaders in Virginia.”….

This is absolutely disgusting, they villainized a man to a point that is just criminal, people are going to see this add and unfairly assume Gillespie and his supporters are violent racists, which is completely unwarranted, unfair, and 100% off-base.

The ads are clearly just race baiting, and trying to prey off the feelings that minorities have that Republicans are out to get them.

The woman Tucker Carlson had on his show accused Gillespie of “saying whatever he wants to get people to the polls” and “race baiting”, but when that is reversed, which this is, and Carlson pointed that out, the liberal had no response.

This is the epitome of preying on people’s fears and it is sad. They are using strong, racist imagery that isn’t accurate to drive immigrants and minorities to the polls to vote against republicans, based on an untrue perception.