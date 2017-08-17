[VIDEO] Lowe’s Takes A Massive Stand For Military Families

Since Lowe’s first went into business, they have continuously shown support for military families. Now, the American company is beginning to change its military discount program so that it better benefits those defending our country.

Lowe’s is expanding the program to incorporate more members of the military and their families as reported by The Military Times. The company will also be increasing its online discount in order to give military members free shipping.

Megan Lewis, Lowe’s spokeswoman, stated that “the discount is linked to a MyLowes account, which can be shared by a household. Once the service member signs up for the discount program, it will be linked to a MyLowes card that can also be used by their spouse.”

She added that, “the verification process is designed to be a simplified one-time signup. Military and veteran customers can simply present their MyLowes card at checkout rather than show military credentials each time.”

In conclusion, “Lowe’s was founded by Carl Buchan, an Army veteran who wanted to make home building and home improvement affordable for returning GIs and their families,” said Robert A. Niblock, chairman, president and CEO. “The values and leadership instilled through his military service formed the foundation of our company. Enhancing our discount program honors his memory and the commitment servicemen and women and their families make to our country.”

