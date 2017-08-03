[VIDEO] Liberal Claims Jesus Would Think Abortion Is A Low-Priority Issue, Watch What Happens Next

Apparently, the hosts of ABC’s failing talk show The View think they are experts on Christian morality and Jesus Christ. In a recent segment, host Sunny Hostin argued that abortion would be a lower-priority issue to Jesus Christ compared with other moral issues.

The group of misguided hosts was discussing how Democrats don’t want Republicans to “own” the brand of “the moral party.”

“I’ve got to tell you it’s time for Democrats to realize there’s no moral party,” Hostin said. “The Republicans should not have the corner on setting the moral objective for the country. It’s time for Democrats to embrace—because if you really are looking at Jesus’ words, the most important things to him were justice and mercy, so real biblical sort of perspectives are saving the earth, welcoming strangers, taking care of the poor.”

That’s when Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with, “Here’s the thing. If you believe that abortion is morally wrong, then you never have to have one. The law doesn’t say you have to have an abortion. The law says if you feel you need to, we are not going to stand in your way. And that is how the law should read.”

“My point is, everybody sort of gets caught up, especially Evangelicals and Catholics as well and people of — Christians get caught up on the abortion issue, but if you really are a faithful person, if you really are a follower of the Bible and a follower of Jesus, again, the most important issues are justice and mercy,” Hoston added. “The most important issues are caring for the poor, welcoming strangers, caring for our Earth.”

“If you were in the position to vote pro or con Roe v. Wade, you would say leave it, right?” Joy Behar asked Hostin.

The supposedly “pro-life” Hostin answered, “Yes because I think that while I don’t believe in abortion, other people have their choices.”

