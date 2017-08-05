[VIDEO] After Learning Congress Is Excluded From Obamacare, Mike Pence Sends The Ultimate Threat…

Vice President Mike Pence has had enough of Obamacare. Now he’s threatening to take away Congress’ special healthcare to give them all a first-hand account of what the “Affordable Care Act” is really like.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Pence was asked about how Congress is exempt from Obamacare.

“Why should members of Congress and their staffs have a better deal, not subject to the same rules as everybody else?” Carlson asked.

“That’s pretty typical of Washington, isn’t it?” Pence responded. “You, more often than not, see one set of rules for the American people and another set of rules for the political class here in our nation’s capital, but as we move forward, the point is that whether the president makes a decision, it would be his decision whether to rescind that special treatment for members of Congress and their staff.”

“What we want is a health care system that works for all of the American people,” he continued, before explaining that one element of health care reform needs to be cheaper coverage. “I think the primary goal first is to give people freedom over their own health care choices again.”

This is not the first time Pence has called on Congress to “step up” and “do their job.” In a recent interview, he assured the American people that the Trump administration intends to keep its promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.