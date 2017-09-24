[VIDEO] Leaked Tape Of Texas Democrat Caught Red Handed Using The N-Word In A Massive Racist Rant

Isn’t it ironic how democrats are always pushing for racism to end, yet they are the ones continuing it? The Democratic City Commissioner for the city of Brownsville, Texas was caught red handed using the n-word in a massive racist rant against African-Americans he has worked with.

Democratic City Commissioner Cesar DeLeon was caught on audio saying, “There are a couple of fucking [n-word] that Luis Saenz is getting, and I don’t know where he is getting them from. They are coming down to my fucking city and now they are trying to fucking put everybody in jail because they think we are a bunch of Mexicans that hit our wives, which couldn’t be further from the fucking truth, but that is how they see us.”

DeLeon continued, “They are fucking … and I would say this, that I would never dare use that word, but you know what, yes, there are a couple of [n-word] in there that think that all of us are fucking taco eaters.”

When the audio tape surfaced, DeLeon tried to show a little remorse by stating, “I want to begin by apologizing. I want to apologize to the citizens of Brownsville or whoever had to listen to those tapes because there is a lot of profane language and that was a private conversation. It was never meant to be public, but it’s very important that people understand that I’m very apologetic.”

