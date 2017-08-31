[VIDEO ]Kathy Griffin Does The Unthinkable: She’s Not Sorry Anymore For Decapitated Trump Head, And Us Reps Are To Blame

Kathy Griffin shocked the nation after posing with a decapitated bloody head of President Donald Trump. After apologizing for the photo, she accused Donald Trump and his family for ruining her life. Now, however, she is admitting that her apology was fake and it’s your own fault if you found the photo to be offensive.

“You were very sorry at the time; you apologized. You were very upset. Are you no longer sorry for it?” questioned the interviewer.

“Correct. I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion. And I lost everybody; I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing, from Will and Grace, tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody. And so I have been through the mill, I also, I didn’t just lose like, one night on CNN; my entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. I mean, these Trump fans; they’re hard-core. They have, like, robocalls, and they’re a minority, but they know how to act like they’re a majority,” responded Griffin.

“Debra Messing and Chelsea Clinton aren’t Trump fans; even Democrats said it was out of line,” pointed out the interviewer. “Do you do not accept that was a little bit over the line?” the interviewer asked.

“No, you’re full of crap. Stop this. You know this. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the President of the United States is committing, and I’m also on a mission to tell people honestly if it happened to me, as big-mouthed and obnoxious as I am, it can happen to you,” said Griffin.

Check out the video below: