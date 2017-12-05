After Kate Steinle verdict, Officials Sheltering Illegal Immigrants May Have Gotten Hit With The Worst News Of Their Life

A Republican congressman plans to introduce a bill Monday that would threaten massive fines and potential prison time, for politicians who have been founded to have been sheltering illegal immigrants, in the wake of the not-guilty verdict in the Kate Steinle murder trial.

Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita’s bill is one of the most aggressive pieces of legislation to date aimed at sanctuary city policies, going beyond the weak threat of removing funding from the justice department.

“Politicians don’t get to pick and choose what laws to comply with,” Rokita told Fox News. “Americans are dying because politicians sworn to uphold the law refuse to do so.”

His “Stopping Lawless Actions of Politicians (SLAP) Act” would hold state and local lawmakers criminally responsible for refusing to comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts. The Republican’s bill would subject violators to a $1 million fine and up to five years in prison if they are convicted.

“It’s time the federal government gets serious about enforcing immigration laws and holding politicians accountable who conspire to break them,” said Rokita.

Rokita also supported “Kate’s Law” – legislation that would boost penalties for illegal immigrants who were previously deported and that was named after Steinle.

On Thursday, an illegal immigrant who had been deported 5 separate times, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, was acquitted in the 2015 murder case of a 32 year old woman in San Francisco.

Zarate’s attorneys argued Zarate had found a gun that accidentally discharged, and the bullet ricocheted off the ground before hitting Steinle, an absolutely ridiculous argument. Prosecutors argued Zarate intentionally shot 32-year-old Steinle, who was standing on a pier.

President Trump was very publicly displeased with the ruling, claiming that it was a very egregious misuse of justice. Attorney General Jeff Sessions took direct aim at the city, saying San Francisco’s “decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventable and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle.”