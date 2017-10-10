[VIDEO] Kamala Harris Fights For NFL Kneelers At First Church  “Let Us Do So As Proud Patriots”

Since Kaepernick first kneeled for the National Anthem, all hell broke loose. While many are against, some liberals are trying to find the best way to defend the NFL players kneeling.

Lately, Sen. Kamala Harris went to a church to do so. Yes. She used a holy place to talk about patriotism and kneeling in the same speech.

Here’s what she said :

“Let’s speak the truth that when Americans demand recognition that their lives matter, or kneel to call attention to injustice, that that is an expression of free speech, protected by our Constritution, and they should not be threatened or bullied.”

“First Church, at this pivotal moment, I say that we cannot throw up our hands. Instead this is a moment in time to roll up our sleeves. As the reverend and I were talking earlier, I’ll say this : I’m a realist. I’m also an optimist…” she said.

“So as we shine a light on the path toward peace, let us do so as proud patriots. Let us have the courage to speak truth. And together, armed with our commonality, armed with our faith, let us be strong in our fight for justice,” she continued.

Though she’s beautifully speaking about unity, there’s a lot of contradictions surrounding this speech. For example, the man who introduced her, Eugene Duffy previously said that Jeff Sessions was a “white supremacist .”

Here are his own words :

“In the last several months, as we were glued to CNN and C-SPAN, when [Kamala Harris] questioned that white supremacist Jeff Sessions, without fear, without caution, she called in the words of our neighbor down the street Dr. King when he said that the governor of Alabama mouth was dripping of the words of interposition and nullification, she pulled his Brooks Brothers sheet off”.