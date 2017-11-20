[VIDEO] Joy Reid Thinks America Thrives On The Backbone Of Racism

“Let me be clear. Racism is not just in the South. It is in every state in this country. This country was founded on the backbone of racism and will continue to, sadly, for a long time to come,” said Williams to host Joy Reid — to which she responded, “Absolutely.”

Saying that America has born on racist tendencies and that racism exists is hardly arguable, but to say that it’s a pervasive issue that is destined to continue is a stretch.

The political opinion writer brought up this statement while discussing the election prospects of Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, who is currently running against alleged child molester and Republican evangelical Roy Moore. Williams went on to say the following:

“This is going to be about turnout. this is going to be in 2017 in a special election in a southern state with a little known candidate with the word Democrat behind his name and a very well-known candidate who is not only in the media in Alabama and Birmingham and Mobile, but all over the country. And that’s going to galvanize his people — they’re going to come out for him. Now, the question is — and this takes me back to Tuesday of last week — what will Democrats, independent minded people and Republicans who are fed up with this do about it? Will they turn out?”

Jimmy Williams also made the blanket statement that Republicans are going to vote for Roy Moore who he has concluded is a child molester before the court has, strictly because the man is a Christian.