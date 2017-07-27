[VIDEO] John McCain Is Back To Senate And Immediately Attacks “Bombastic Loudmouths”

After receiving his devastating brain cancer diagnosis, John McCain returned to the senate this week to let everyone know he has no intention of retiring. Instead, he made a speech about health care and spoke out against ‘bombastic loudmouths’ on TV.

“I hope we can again rely on humility, on our need to cooperate, on our dependence on each other, to learn how to trust each other again, and by so doing, better serve the people who elected us,” McCain said. “Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio, television, and the internet. To hell with them! They don’t want anything done for the public good. Our incapacity is their livelihood.”

“Let’s trust each other,” McCain continued. “Let’s return to regular order. We have been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle. That’s an approach that has been employed by both sides, mandating legislation from the top down without any support from the other side, with all the parliamentary maneuvers that requires.”

“We’re getting nothing done, my friends, we’re getting nothing done. And all we have really done this year is confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Our health care insurance system is a mess. We all know it. Those who support Obamacare and those who oppose it. Something has to be done,” he added. “We Republicans have looked for a way to end it and replace it with something else without paying a terrible political price. We haven’t found it yet. And I’m not sure we will. All we have managed to do is make more popular a policy that wasn’t very popular when we started trying to get rid of it.”

What do you think of McCain’s comments?