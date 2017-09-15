[VIDEO] Jim Acosta Attacks Tim Bossert Over Climate Change, But Gets Instantly Crushed Instead

Nothing seems to be new.

Not surprisingly, Jim Acosta criticized Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert about climate change, but Bossert struck back as if he had been backed into a corner.

Acosta questioned, “You could have a FEMA budgets that can’t keep up with the demand when you have powerful storms hitting the country. Is that something that you think this administration should take a look at? We know the President pulled out of the Paris Climate accord. Are these storms giving this administration some pause when it comes to the issue of climate change and Homeland Security?”

“I was here in the 2004 cycle of hurricanes four in six weeks that hit Florida. I think what’s prudent to us right now is to make sure that those response capabilities are there. Causality is something outside my ability to analyze right now,” Bossert said in response.

Acosta followed with, “Yeah just to follow up on that, when you see three category 4 hurricanes all on the same map at the same time, does the thought occur to you that, geez, you know, maybe there is something to this climate change thing and its connection to powerful hurricanes or do you just separate the two and say boy, these are a lot of hurricanes coming our way?”

“Well, I don’t know if I said either, but there is a cyclical nature to a lot of these hurricane seasons and I thank the scientists for their forecast on this particular one. They were dead on that this would be a stronger and more powerful hurricane season with slightly more than average large storms making landfall in the United States, so we’ll have to do a trend analysis at a later date,” Bossert concluded.

