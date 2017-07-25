[VIDEO] Jeb Bush Suddenly Attacks Republicans For Not Betraying Trump, Gets Instantly Crushed

In a recent speech, Jeb Bush attacked Republicans for not “turning on” President Trump over allegations of Russian collusion. In his controversial message, he even had the nerve to call Republicans hypocrites.

“If your opponent does things that you, your head explodes on, if Barack Obama did something as it’s related to Russia, you say ‘this is outrageous’—all this stuff—and then when your guy does the same thing, have the same passion to be critical,” Bush said in an interview.

“Does everything have to be a political calculus?” he added. “’Oh my god, if I say something, there will be an opponent, and there will be a third-party interest group come and give money to my opponent. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ This is not what public services he should be about.”

“You get disciplined when your team says, ‘No, Mr. President, let’s stay focused on these policy objectives. Don’t disparage people, don’t go after Mueller, don’t say you’re going to pardon yourself or whatever. Don’t do all that. Govern,” he added, before attacking Trump for ‘not being a Republican.’

“To all the Democrats in the crowd: I just want to remind you that he’s not really affiliated with the Republican Party, just to be clear,” Bush said. “He’s Trump.”