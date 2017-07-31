[VIDEO] J.K. Rowling About Trump: “He Pretends Not To See A Child In Wheelchair”, But See What Really Happened

Famed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. She went on several rants against the president’s travel ban. On Friday, she continued spewing hatreds after she saw a clip of Trump appearing to ignore a disabled child during a meeting.

“Trump imitated a disabled reporter,” she tweeted. “Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition.”

“This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt because they do not resemble Trump,” she continued.

“My mother used a wheelchair. I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it,” she added. “So, yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child’s head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw.”

There’s just one problem with Rowling’s rant: it’s not true at all.

While Trump did not shake the boy’s hand in the moment Rowling is referring to, it only tells part of the story. After Vice President Mike Pence introduced the president, Trump actually walked over to the child and bent down to eye level with the boy.

Supporters of Trump attacked Rowling for not correcting her mistake.

“So @jk_rowling still hasn’t deleted her lies about Trump snubbing a disabled boy? Why not? She is all about honesty, right?” Piers Morgan asked.

In fact, this wasn’t the first time the three-year-old visited the president. According to First Lady Melania Trump’s Instagram, he spent his birthday at the White House as well.

Twitter Ads info and privacy