[VIDEO] Imam Claims Christmas Is Against Allah And Orders Muslims To Do This Insane Action Against It

The Hardline Imam, Sheikh Zainadine Johnson, is telling his Muslim followers that they should not celebrate Christmas, or even be associated with the holiday.

Johnson, a former band member, who now preaches and practices Shuria Law, says participating in Christmas, and partaking in the ceremonies of other religions is against the teachings of Islam.

“We have to reject them all except Allah,” he said in an October sermon.

Johnson preached to his followers in Logan, south of Brisbane that taking part in the celebration of another religion, undermines the Islamic concept of Tawheeh, which is a feeling of oneness with Allah.

“You have to reject them and not only do you have to reject it but you have to disassociate yourself from it,” he said.

“Disassociate yourself from what they’re worshiping.

‘This is why we can’t celebrate Christmas. Stay away from it. Don’t be a part of it.”

‘It’s not that we’re nasty people or anything. No. But this is part of our belief.

‘Is that terrorism to be disassociated from something? No.’

He then told a parable about the prophet Ibrahim, and how he smashed the statues that people were using to worship false gods.

‘What did he do? He smashed up the statues,’ he said, adding he destroyed a Hindu festival of lights known as diwali.

More than any other religion, Islam preaches intolerance that borders on hostile. Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus, a prophet in the Islamic religion and a very respected and revered figure. Why is the celebration of his birth sac religious? you aren’t claiming him to be God.

Christianity has celebrations and holy days for saints often, it’s not sac religious.