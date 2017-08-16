[VIDEO] HYPOCRITE: Charlottesville Mayor’s Insane Secret Leaked

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer had a great deal to say about our President over the past 48 hours in reference to the violence that struck the city this past weekend. He supposedly put all the blame on President Donald Trump by saying that the violence lies “right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president.”

However, Signer has since been exposed as a hypocrite when a big secret of his was leaked.

Conservative Fighters have reported that Signer is actually getting paid off by liberal elites to bash Trump in the media trying to ruin his reputation.

When asked by CNN’s Jake tapper if Trump was the one to blame for the events that transpired in Charlottesville, Signer responded, “Well, look at the campaign he ran.” He began complaining about Trump’s “courting” of “white supremacists, white nationalists, and anti-Semitic groups” including “his repeated failure to step up, condemn, denounce, silence, and put to bed all of those different efforts just like what we saw yesterday.”

On “Meet the Press,” Signer said, “Old saying: when you dance with the devil, the devil changes you.”

Unfortunately for Signer, he has since been betrayed by his own Wikipedia page when it exposed his lengthy past with liberals.

His Wikipedia page states, “[Signer] worked for the Center for American Progress and worked with John Podesta on Barack Obama’s State Department Transition Team.” Liberal billionaire George Soros funds the Center for American Progress.

This all looks like just another part of their scheme to take Trump down by making him look bad.

All of this stemming from President Donald Trump’s response to the Charlottesville riots, as many feel that he should have condemned white supremacy not condone it.