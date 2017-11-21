[VIDEO] Hillary Flips 180 Degrees, Now Questions The Legitimacy Of The 2016 Elections

Hillary Clinton has recently reversed her position on whether or not it is fair to question the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election. I can’t say I’m surprised as Hillary will say just about anything these days to grab a headline and make sure people don’t forget about her, but this is just sad.

“[T]here are lots of questions about its legitimacy,” Clinton said this week in an interview with Mother Jones, referring specifically to supposed voter suppression efforts and Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics.

Russia “was one of the major contributors to the outcome,” she said, adding that Moscow used “weaponized false information [in] a very successful disinformation campaign [that] wasn’t just influencing voters, it was determining the outcome.”

She added, “We don’t have a method for contesting that in our system. That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened.”

It’s interesting because it was such a big point of emphasis for Hillary when Trump refused to state whether or not he would accept the election results, now the results have come out in Trumps favor, and Hillary is the one questioning the results.

“I will look at it at the time,” Trump said during an Oct. 19 presidential debate. “I will keep you in suspense.”

“That’s horrifying,” she replied. “Let’s be clear about what he is saying and what that means. He is denigrating — he is talking down our democracy. And I am appalled that someone who is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that position.”

“It’s funny, but it’s also really troubling,” Clinton said. “That is not the way our democracy works.”

“We’ve been around 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections and we’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them and that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election,” she added.

Hillary Clinton is just sad, I almost feel bad for her, can she just go away for a little while?