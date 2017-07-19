[VIDEO] Hillary Busted: Her Top Aide Has Deep Ties With Major Terrorist Groups

During last year’s presidential election, Huma Abedin was Hillary Clinton’s top aide. Things took an ugly turn when the FBI discovered more emails from her husband, Anthony Weiner’s, laptop. Suddenly, Abedin was in the middle of an investigation related to Clinton.

Now, the famous hacker group Anonymous has released a video suggesting that Abedin, who was raised in Saudi Arabia for most of her formative years, and her family, have ties to groups known to fund terrorism. According to the narrator, the “four main players” are Clinton, Abedin, Saudi Arabia, and Abdullah Omar Nasseef.

According to reports, Abedin’s family runs a business called The Institute of Minority Muslim Affairs, a pro-Sharia newsletter. Abedin was once employed by the group, which is “owned by the Muslim World League, Saudi Arabia’s global organization that promotes violent Wahhabi Islam.”