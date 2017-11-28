[VIDEO] HILARIOUS: Watch Dem Sheila Jackson Lee Do An Entire MSNBC Interview With Weird Liquid Dripping From Her Nose

Dem. Sheila Jackson does entire interview with an apparent nose bleed.

Watch this video and determine for yourself, what it is exactly that appears to be dripping out of Sheila Jackson’s nose the entire interview she does with MSNBC, what do you think could have caused it?

Things were weird from the start of the interview, as Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, seemed to shoo away a staffer.

“Get away,” she said when MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing cut to her camera, while motioning for someone to get out of the camera shot, already not your regular interview.

immediately as she turns to the camera you can see the unidentifiable, and seemingly red liquid dripping from her nose.

Despite the fact that the interview only lasted under ten minutes, based on the dark color of the liquid and the fact that it was eerily similar in color to the red top she was wearing, it is a safe assumption that she was having a nosebleed throughout the entire interview.

The MSNBC interviewer didn’t think to tell Jackson that she might want to wipe her nose, and lucky for us because it leads us down a rabbit hole of speculation. Was it blood dripping from her nose? If so why? What was her staffer doing in the interview room just moments before Jackson was set to be on camera?

Questions about whether or not Sheila Jackson is on drugs have been half jokingly posed in the past, but this interview raises some new validity to those concerns. Shiela Jackson better have a good comment to clear this up, because at this point, this is a very bad look for her to be having a spontaneous nose bleed in the middle of an interview and not notice? does she have undocumented health problems?