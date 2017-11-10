[VIDEO] HILARIOUS: Take Out The Popcorn And Watch Hundreds Of Liberals Scream Helplessly At The Sky On Trump’s Election Anniversary

I can’t believe we are still talking about this, and that this movement hasn’t died yet, but liberals across several cities in the north east are planning on screaming at the sky helplessly on the anniversary of Trump’s election win, can you think or anything more pathetic?

This is classic liberals, “I didn’t get what I want so I’m going to whine and complain that it’s unfair instead of trying to change something.” With all this support that they believe they are garnering, why not do something productive? Maybe given the local elections they could do something to create change at the local level? Nope, they would rather yell at the sky.

This is the reason the democratic party is in trouble, and the reason our country could be in trouble given the percentage of millennials that lean to the left side of the political spectrum and look up to see their older party members engaging in the most ridiculous and immature protest we’ve seen in a long time.

When we were younger, screaming used to be the way we would attempt to get what we wanted, but we’re adults now, and this is the real world, this isn’t going to do anything. It’s even drawing negative attention to their cause.

I almost feel bad for the democrats at this point, because in the last couple months, it appears they are doing everything in their power to dismantle the party. From the Uranium One deal, to the Russian dossier, to their supporters becoming petulant children in the face of adversity, it is not a good day to be a democrat.