[VIDEO] Heartbreaking Announcement About Charlie Gard, This Is Simply Tragic

Last month, the European Court of Human Rights took the lives of 11 month-old Charlie Gard into their own hands by ruling that the terminally-ill baby, who suffers from Mitochondrial Depletion Syndrome, should be pulled off life-support. Now, a tragic update reminds us of what happens when the government controls health care.

According to a report from Fox News, a judge told Charlie’s parents that they had until Wednesday afternoon to submit what he called “new and powerful evidence” demonstrating that their son should be kept alive and begin receiving experimental treatment. The deadline was set before another hearing planned for Thursday.

“There is not a person alive who would not want to save Charlie,” Judge Francis said. “If there is new evidence, I will hear it. If you bring new evidence to me and I consider that evidence changes the situation…I will be the first to welcome that outcome.”

It’s disturbing that Charlie’s parents must bear the burden of proving to the government why their child should live, especially since there is no harm in bringing Charlie to the U.S. to see if the treatment can work for him. His parents have raised private funds to support the cost.