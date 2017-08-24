[VIDEO] Guilfoyle Rips Juan Williams Limb From Limb For Obnoxious Claim Against Trump And Our Military

Fox’s Juan Williams said a terrible thing about President Trump, but fellow panelist Kimberly Guilfoyle and Greg Gutfeld put him in his place. According to Williams, President Trump is only sending troops to Afghanistan in order to distract people from Charlottesville. Basically saying that he thinks our president merely views people’s lives as pawns.

“When I see Donald Trump stand up there — the U.S. military has long been a model of success in terms of race relations, and Donald Trump finds this opportune moment to use them as a toy to say, ‘You know that stuff I was saying about, when I didn’t understand what Nazis and white supremacists and neo-Nazis was about, I forgot what World War II was about, and when real American patriots shed blood to fight those Nazis, there was no equivalence,’” stated Williams.

Williams continued, “No, no, no. But he didn’t say that! Instead, now he’s saying, ‘Oh yeah, so you know what, just like when you go and fight a war, or you should be able to come home, so if we have never had these arguments. ‘ … This is brand new. This to me … is the absolute most cheap use of our military from a guy who was in a hole and has damaged his presidency in a way that he will not recover.”

“It’s very disingenuous to suggest that the president of the United States would squander lives to try to get himself out of a political pickle. He has been working on a strategy for Afghanistan [for a while],” Guilfoyle said in response.

Gutfeld said, “That’s nonsense . . . These guys know more about loss than you do, Juan.”

Check out the video below: