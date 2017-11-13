[VIDEO] Gov Jerry Brown Attacked By Climate Change Protesters, Watch How He Put Them Back Into Place

California Gov. Jerry Brown recently spoke at the U.S. Climate Action Center during the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 11, and was repeatedly harassed and heckled by protestors.

Despite being provoked, the Governor is being attacked online for jokingly responding to the protestors that he would “put them in the ground” in response to a chant by the protestors to “keep the oil in the ground.”

“I agree with you, in the ground. Let’s put you in the ground so we can get on with the show here.” Was the exact quote from the Governor, have we gotten so sensitive that we are going to make the claim that the governor was legitimately advocating violence as opposed to just making a joke?

Brown was speaking at the event on behalf of “America’s pledge” which brings together leaders from both the private and public sector to attempt to keep America in line with the demands of the Paris Climate agreement.

Gov. Brown is on a 10-day visit to four countries while on his way to the United Nations conference on climate change.

“I wish we could have no pollution, but we have to have our automobiles,” Brown said in responding to the protesters disrupting his speech.

It is impossible to just stop all emissions that might be harmful to the environment overnight, as liberals might think, there is a lot to consider when talking about the Paris Climate agreement. Is it worth the U.S. economy possibly taking a hit to ensure that we keep our emissions low, when high volume electric cars are around the corner?

With advancements in technology to help reduce emissions and non-renewable energy sources in the future, is it worth damaging the power of our economy when some of the global warming issues could possibly be solved as time goes on?