[VIDEO] Gorka Defends Trump About Why Military Is Not A Social Experiment

Senior Trump aide Sebastian Gorka put himself in the line of fire this week when he strongly defended Donald Trump’s transgender military ban. In an interview on BBC radio, Gorka argued that the military was there to “kill people and blow stuff up.”

Gorka also stood behind Trump’s comments that having transgender Americans serving in the military would be “disruptive.” To defend his position, he cited medical studies which show significant increases in suicide rates for members of the trans community. Gorka noted that Trump was attempted to not burden these people by asking them to “kill or be killed.”

“We want unit cohesion and we want combat effectiveness,” Gorka reportedly said.

President Trump’s announcement was a controversial one, inviting commentary from supporters and veterans alike. But Gorka firmly believes Trump is doing the right thing for the trans community.

“We need to help those people, we don’t need to try and force them into a hierarchical military environment where they are under the utmost pressure to kill or be killed,” he argued. “That is why the president is doing this out of the warmth of his consideration for this population.”

What do you think about all of this?