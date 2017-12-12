[VIDEO] Furious Seahawks Player Charges Into The Stands To Fight Fans Who Threw Objects… Watch What Happens Next

Sunday’s primetime NFL football game ended with some extra curricular activity on Sunday. When the Jaguars were attempting to kneel the ball and run the clock out, a process which generally goes unimpeded, the Seahawks front line decided to start a tussle that ended up getting one of the Seahawks players, Quinton Jefferson, thrown out of the game.

As Jefferson was headed towards the tunnel, Jaguars fans started to heckle him and throw garbage, to which Jefferson took great offense.

Jefferson walked over to the section of the crowd that the garbage came from and confronted the Jaguar’s fans. After going back and fourth for a minute, another fan threw a cup at Jefferson, which is when security started to enter the stands, and when Jefferson himself was attempting to climb into the stands. He was eventually restrained by Seahawks trainers and lead into the locker room, avoiding what could have been a catastrophe for the NFL.

Watch this video and tell how you think Jefferson should have responded:

NFL football players are entertainers who get paid millions of dollars and Jefferson should be able to hold himself to a higher standard than a drunk man attending his game.

A professional athlete has to be above this type of reaction, every game you have thousands of people screaming at you, you can’t take offense to everything, and you certainly can’t engage fans in physical altercation just for throwing something at you or screaming at you.

Nobody is defending the fan, he was in the wrong, you can’t throw garbage at a player like that, but Jefferson needs to understand the position he is in, and just walk away, it is a lose, lose situation for a player to try to fight a fan.

Expect a suspension or a fine coming from the NFL front office towards Jefferson for this one.