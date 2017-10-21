[VIDEO] Frederica Wilson Pushes Her “Moment Of Fame” By Going On A Deranged Racist Rant Against Gen Kelly

Just hours after the Florida democrat Frederica Wilson said she was done making comments and public appearances about the tragic death of a green beret, she couldn’t help herself but to show up on CNN for more screen time.

Wilson didn’t just slander the name of Trump and attempt to gain fame from the death of an American soldier, but this time on air, she had a salacious accusation against Gen. John Kelly.

She felt her 15 minutes of fame fading so she had to make another ridiculous statement to stir the liberal masses. This time she decided to accuse the white house chief of staff of being racist for using the term “empty barrel” when describing her in a press conference on Thursday.

“That’s a racist term, too. I’m thinking about that one. We looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel. And I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” she said. “The only thing I want to be dragged into right now is getting back our girls who are the victims of Boko Haram in Nigeria.”

She also would love to be dragged back onto a TV set because she’s apparently addicted to the spotlight.