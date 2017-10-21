[VIDEO] Frederica Wilson Pushes Her “Moment Of Fame” By Going On A Deranged Racist Rant Against Gen Kelly
Just hours after the Florida democrat Frederica Wilson said she was done making comments and public appearances about the tragic death of a green beret, she couldn’t help herself but to show up on CNN for more screen time.
Wilson didn’t just slander the name of Trump and attempt to gain fame from the death of an American soldier, but this time on air, she had a salacious accusation against Gen. John Kelly.
She felt her 15 minutes of fame fading so she had to make another ridiculous statement to stir the liberal masses. This time she decided to accuse the white house chief of staff of being racist for using the term “empty barrel” when describing her in a press conference on Thursday.
“That’s a racist term, too. I’m thinking about that one. We looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel. And I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” she said. “The only thing I want to be dragged into right now is getting back our girls who are the victims of Boko Haram in Nigeria.”
She followed that remark by shamelessly putting herself center stage — again — and referred to Sgt. LaDavid Johnson, who was killed in action in Nigeria, as her son. Not once, but twice.
“Boko Haram and ISIS combined, and they killed my son,” she said.
“You mean Sgt. La David Johnson?” a confused Alisyn Camerota asked.
“La David. My role model son, my role model son,” she said.
This woman needs attention so bad she’s basically living vicariously though this green beret and his family and it’s sickening. She’s now going as far as to call the soldier “her son” which is just a blatant lie and desperate attempt for more attention, I feel bad for this woman.