[VIDEO] EPIC: Hillary Claims There Is “Sexual Assaulter” In The WH… Then Gets Asked About Her Husband’s Past

Hilary Clinton has had herself some sort of week. Following her week of silence on Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul who was found out to be a sexual predator she attempts to shield and normalize his behavior in an interview.

Weinstein, once a name revered in Hollywood and the film industry is now viewed vastly different. An astounding 34 women have come forward and admitted that Harvey Weinstein made inappropriate sexual advances towards them, as reported by Vanity Fair. Some of these victims allege rape, some abuse.

Damaging audio of Weinstein attempting to seduce a young girl has been made public. Weinstein’s wife left him, and the biggest names in Hollywood are finally speaking up against him. Clinton has been a large benefactor of Weinstein for a long time, accepting money for her foundation and for her campaign. Ultimately Clinton was forced to give a statement on her long time political donor.

When asked in an interview with the BBC, Clinton condemned Weinstein’s actions but used the question to basically say that it happens, and it’s just up to us to recognize it, then she turned it on Trump saying that we have a sexual assaulter in the oval office.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics. After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

The interviewer immediately noted that Hillary’s husband, Bill, was accused of sexual assault as president. Clinton’s double standards on the issue became clear in her answer:

“That had all been litigated. That was the subject of a huge investigation in the late 90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past.”

So because Bill Clinton’s indiscretions were litigated, and documented, and factual, and her husband, its ok. But if there is conjecture about somebody else doing it, she feels comfortable slandering them publicly.