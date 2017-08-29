[VIDEO] Elizabeth Warren Can’t Be Against Antifa For One Sick Reason

Senator Elizabeth Warren insulted our President for not immediately nor specifically condemning white supremacists after the Charlottesville riot. Elizabeth was asked if she condemns Antifa’s brutality against the people. Her response was absolutely disgusting.

“After specifically condemning the KKK, neo-Nazis, and other white supremacist groups following Charlottesville, President Trump drew criticism from some suggesting that both sides were responsible for the violence on Saturday,” began host Tim Dunn in an interview.

Dunn questioned, “Absent the presence of white nationalists, left-wing protesters threw bottles of urine and rocks at police officers. The same occurred last night in Phoenix following the president’s rally. Are you prepared to condemn violence on that part of the left-wing agitators, such as Antifa, as you have the right-wing, white nationalist group? ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon,’ ‘What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!’ are some of the things they’ve chanted. Do you care to comment on that?”

This was Warren’s ridiculous response, “Violence is not the way to go. Violence is not the way to advance our interests. But let’s be really clear about what Donald Trump did. He said that there were a lot of good people marching with Nazis and white supremacists. Those are not good people when they march with Nazis and white supremacists, period.”

Warren continued to avoid the question, even when Dunn was prodding her. “Is Antifa, those people we saw on the Boston Common, are they good people?” asked Dunn. “I didn’t see them marching. What I saw were people who are Nazis and white supremacists. And Donald Trump said those are good people marching with them. They are not good people,” responded the Senator.

Check out the video below: