[VIDEO] E-Mails Of Every Member Of Congress Hacked And Secrets Sold To Foreign Agents… Wasserman Schultz In Big Trouble

It’s amazing that a story as big as Imran Awan having access to the email of every member of Congress and selling secrets to foreign agents is not being widely reported on. Apparently, it doesn’t fit into the mainstream media’s rhetoric.

Awan worked in IT for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for thirteen years, since she first came into office in 2004. She only decided to fire him this past week. Imran and his two brothers, Jamal and Abid, were relieved from their staffing positions for suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission.

The three Pakistani brothers were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives in February. But Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept him on the pay roll until the day he got arrested for bank fraud.

The rest of the family had already fled to Pakistan, bringing tens of thousands of tax-payer money with them. But Judge Napolitano says that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“He was arrested for some financial crime. That’s the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The real crime against him was that he had contact, he had access to emails of every member of Congress and he sold what he found in there. What did he sell and to whom did he sell it. That’s what the FBI wants to know. This may be a very, very serious national security investigation.”