[VIDEO] DISTURBING: Obama’s Close Friend Appears In The JFK Files

The newly released JFK assassination files reveal that Obama’s friend Bill Ayers, a domestic terrorist, was under watch by the FBI at the time of the assassination.

With the Trump administration recently ordering the release of thousands of documents pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, there have been a string of interesting finds hidden deep in the documents.

One very startling find was that the CIA and FBI had monitored Ayers, who was a member of violent leftist groups and a domestic terrorist organization, CBS News reported.

In a 1969 document from the FBI director to the President, Vice President, Secretary of State, Secret Service, CIA, Air Force, Army, and the Attorney General, William “Bill” Ayers is described as a member of the Students for a Democratic Society. Ayers would soon become the leader of the leftist terror group the Weather Underground, which carried out bombings across the United States, according t CBS.

According to the document:

WILLIAM AYERS, A STUDENTS FOR A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY (SDS) LEADER, SPOKE AT AMERICAN UNIVERSITY, WASHINGTON D.C., ON SEPTEMBER TWENTY FOUR LAST. AYERS WAS PRECEDED BY A MEMBER OF THE SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE (SCLC) WHO STATED THAT NONVIOLENCE WAS THE MEANS TO OVERCOME ILLS IN THE UNITED STATES AND WHO DERIDED SDS FOR ITS APPROACH TO THE PROBLEM. AYERS STATE THAT THE UNITED STATES “IMPERIALST” ARMY CANNOT WIN AGAINST THE “PEOPLE’S ARMY” AND THAT “IMPERIALISM” WILL BE DESTROYED AND THAT ALL PEOPLKE SHOULD PARTICAIPATE IN ITS DESTRUCTION. HE SAID THAT SDS WILL EVENTUALLY BE ENGAGED IN ARMED CONFLICT AGAINST THE UNITED STATES. HIS SPEECH ENDED ABRUPTLY DUE TO HECKLING AND RIDICULE FROM THE AUDIENCE, INCLUDING THE SCLC SPEAKER.

Obama’s relationship with Ayers is deeper than he is willing to admit and it’s intriguing. How much does Obama converse with Ayers? How much did Obama know of Ayers actions during the time he was actively engaging in terrorist acts?