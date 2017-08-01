[VIDEO] Disturbed Pelosi’s Declares Americans Love Obamacare Since Trump’s Been Elected

Since it was first established, Obamacare has negatively impacted millions of American families. Insurance premiums have skyrocketed. Americans were so frustrated that it was a breath of fresh air when President Trump promised to repeal and replace the ‘Affordable’ Care Act. Now, Nancy Pelosi is attempting to argue that Americans actually love Obamacare.

“The American people have spoken,” Pelosi said after John McCain voted against repealing the plan. “Think what you saw was just an outpouring of stories of how the Affordable Care Act affected their lives. Where do we go from here?”

“You say the American people have spoken, they put Republicans in charge of the House and Republicans in charge of the Senate, Republicans in the White House. You cannot argue that they spoke and Washington didn’t listen,” host Chris Wallace responded.

“I’m talking about since the Election Day, so what the repeal might be in they’ve rejected overwhelmingly. We will see what it means their life, and I think it’s important for us to recognize the facts that what the Republicans are putting forth put 17, 22, 23 million people off the rolls and diminish the benefits of increased the costs, undermined Medicare and really was not a good proposal,” Pelosi pushed back.

“I think there is —Senator McConnell, one of his bills that he had, he has a profession that we can replace,” she added. “It’s a provision to cover the cost-sharing that is — cost-sharing reduction to extend the reinsurance, which is very important. Best short-term stability, long term stability, and I fully support that and hope that he would advance that.”

