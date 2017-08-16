[VIDEO] Disgusting RINO Calls Trump “Unfit To Be Human” on CNN, Watch What Happens Next

Although CNN claims that they are not a biased network and their reporters represent both political parties, they have just fired Jeffrey Lord. He was their last remaining on-air personality that advocated for our President. The most criticism Trump has received has come from CNN’s leading contributor who ironically is also claiming to be Republican.

This so-called Republican Ana Navarro freaked out on live TV and started blurting out statements about how our president was “unfit to be human.” She continued her rant, “At a moment when the country so badly needed to hear from the president of the United States about healing and unity and condemning white supremacy and condemning racism and condemning neo-nazis, he was a coward.”

She carried on, “He didn’t have the spine to behave like a leader of the United States. And I feel that is shameful. I’m glad the Republican leaders are calling him out on it. I’m glad elected leaders in the Republican party are finally, finally stopping looking the other way and confronting the fact he’s not only unfit to be president. In my book, his lack of empathy, his lack of leadership, his lack of courage, he’s unfit to be human.”

“Look; he had an opportunity. He’s had two days. He’s had more than two days to address this, and he has failed to do so. To do so now under duress because of public perception, because of public pressure thank you, buddy. I really don’t need it.”

Finally she concludes, “I think it’s spiritual leaders, I think it’s the governors, I think it’s the other elected leaders, I think it’s U.S. citizens, I think it’s regular people who need to step-up. And we need to be the ones that unify and heal ourselves because the president of the United States is a shameful nincompoop incapable of doing it on his own.”

Does Ana Navarro deserve to get fired for this?

