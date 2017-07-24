[VIDEO] De Blasio Gets Huge Wakeup Call From Old Woman For The Way He Treats Police, Watch His Reaction

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio was recently confronted by Vickie Paladino, an elderly woman who jumped out of her car to yell at him when she saw him in her neighborhood. And then he ran away.

“I want to know why you let your police officers down and our country down by going to Germany and protesting against our country!” Paladino screened.

In the footage, De Blasio can be heard saying, “Get me away from her!”

“I want to know why you are doing that! OK? I don’t care about the trees!” she continued, referencing a press conference he held about spending 15 million hard-earned tax dollars on trees.

“And pay your police officers Stop spending it on money to go protest against our country!” she yelled.

Later, she was interviewed by reporters after the incident.

“I’ve had it with de Blasio! I’ve had it with the way he’s running this city. Everybody’s had it with de Blasio. I don’t think he has a friend in the city,” she told reporters. “He ran away! It’s time he starts to pay attention… this is a big show. This means nothing. He could have sent anyone here to talk to us about trees.

“Can’t wait for Election Day. Buddy, you are OUT!” she concluded.