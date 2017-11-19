[VIDEO] Country Singer’s New Song Released For NFL Protesters “Take A Knee, My *ss”

Country music singer Neil McCoy has a new single out that pushes back against this ridiculous anthem protest we have been seeing in the NFL. The song, “Take a Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take a Knee),” was performed in front of a small audience on Oct. 8th and shared online as a Facebook Live video, which has since gone viral.

“When I see someone on TV take their stand by bending their knee, whether it be on astro turf or grass,” the lyrics say. “I think of those whose freedom was not free, and I say: ‘Take a knee – my ass!’”

The song, Which was written by a friend of McCoy focuses on the reasons we should be respecting our flag rather than reasons not to.

“I’ve been on 15 USO tours,” McCoy explained to reporters. “I’ve entertained our troops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and all over the world.” “So, no, this is not a money grab. This is a guy that believes in our country, that does not like people kneeling, not standing with their hands over their hearts, for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. That’s what I’m about.” McCoy is also well-known for posting hundreds of videos of himself reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on social media.

People on the left continually try to tell us that this administration is all about social division, well what does this anthem protest do but drive Americans apart? Good for McCoy for doing his small part to bring us back together.