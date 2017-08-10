[VIDEO] Country Music Legend Dies… Fans In Mourning

On Tuesday, Country music legend Glen Campbell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. Rolling Stone reported that Campbell’s death was confirmed by his family.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

Campbell is best known for “Rhinestone Cowboy” and 20 other Top 40 hits. Throughout his career, he sold over 45 million records. At one point, he even outsold the Beatles.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Campbell became the face of the disease when he allowed a documentary crew to film on his final tour for the 2014 “I’ll Be Me.”

He released his final studio album Adiós earlier this year, and it was mainly a collection of cover songs by Bob Dylan, Harry Nilsson and others, recorded after his Goodbye Tour.

“Almost every time he sat down with a guitar, these were his go-to songs,” daughter Ashley Campbell told Rolling Stone Country. “They were very much engrained in his memory – like, so far back that they were one of the last things he started losing.”