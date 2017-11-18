[VIDEO] CNN Panel Excuses Franken’s Behavior With Stupid Reason, Then Uses His Case To Blast Roy Moore

A Thursday afternoon CNN Newsroom panel showcased three women making excuse after excuse for Al Franken while attacking president Trump and Roy Moore. They dismissed the Franken allegations because Franken is “just a comedian” while Trump and Moore are sexual deviants.

“But just out of the gate, the fact that you have Gloria, you know, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, right, from the left and right, both saying there needs to be an ethics investigation. I realize that this was years and years ago, this story, and he was a private citizen at the time, but can he survive this,” host Brooke Baldwin wondered to chief political analyst Gloria Borger.

But wait, there’s more! Here’s Borger continuing:

We’ll see if her coming out gives other women sort of, you know, more purpose and allows them to talk about people who are currently in positions of power who could effect them. Franken has no effect on her at this particular time in her life. It’s a little bit more difficult for women who were working in the Congress. But I think what you are going to see is more and more on this as we see around the country.

CNN contributor Emily Jane Fox was also part of the discussion, except she couldn’t do any better as Fox harped almost exclusively on Moore and the few left supporting him:

It’s interesting what you think about what Judge Moore and his supporters are thinking about as you watch this. If he does continue on in the election and win a seat in the U.S. election, this is the climate he’ll enter into and he’s watching what they are saying on both sides in these allegations Senator Franken, what are they going to do allegations against Judge Moore? And I think that’s an important thing for the people who continue to support Judge Moore, that this is the climate that he’s going to enter into and it’s not for giving for anybody for any kind of allegation. And certainly the ones against Judge Moore are more serious.

Baldwin sought legal analysis from Faith Jenkins before going back to Borger and discussing not Franken but Moore and Trump: