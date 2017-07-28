[VIDEO] CNN Host Gets Ripped From Limb To Limb By Trey Gowdy After Trying To Attack Trump

While interviewing Rep. Trey Gowdy this week, CNN host Erin Burnett attempted to stir up controversy over a comment President Trump made about his faith.

“You’ve heard me say it before on the campaign trail and I’ll say it again tonight,” Trump said at a rally this week. “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

“Now conservative Bill Kristol—you know him,” Burnett said. “He’s been critical of the president before, but on this, he tweets, ‘In America, the president doesn’t tell us who or what or whether to worship.”

“Who do you agree with, Bill Kristol or the president who just came out and definitively said in America we worship God?” Brunett asked Gowdy.

“How about choice ‘C’, our founding fathers,” Gowdy responded without hesitation, “who gave us a First Amendment which is free exercise right but also a freedom to have no religion if that’s what we want.”

“There is no established religion in this country, that’s why we have an Establishment Clause,” he continued. “The president is welcome to share his faith, it’s been done by other presidents. Jimmy Carter did it, John F. Kennedy did it.”

“If President Trump wants to share his faith, more power to him,” Gowdy concluded. “But our country recognizes all religions including no religion.”

