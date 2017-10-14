[VIDEO] California Democrat Urges Ben Carson To Get Familiar With Procedure For Removing Trump

We see time and time again the devious tactics taken by members of the left to help further their agenda. Democrat representative, Brad Sherman, advised Housing Secretary Ben Carson to seek legal consul on provision in the constitution that allows for the removal of a president that has been announced “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

This is just another feeble attempt by Democrats to assert their dominance and try and rid America of our president. Carson seemed undaunted by Sherman’s attempt to bully him when asking, “”I — the — Section 4 deals with the possibility that a president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Have you taken the time to get legal counsel to brief you on what your responsibility is, as a Cabinet secretary, under the 25th Amendment?”

Carson replied: “I have not had any in-depth discussion of that.”

Sherman then continued, “I would urge you to do so. This amendment was written in the early ’60s as a result of what we — life that happens, whether it’s the dangers that a president faces, whether it’s the health problems a president can face. I would urge you first to get legal counsel, to know what your responsibilities are, and second, to discuss with other Cabinet officers how you would implement Section 4 of the 25th Amendment.”

Members of the left justify this logic by stating it is Constitutional. It seems they only respect the constitution when they seem some possibility of it benefiting them.

This isn’t the first time we have seen this sort of thing from California Democrat Brad Sherman. In July, Sherman filed Impeachment articles against President Trump for misdemeanors and high crimes. These articles claimed Trump pressured FBI Director James Comey disregard the investigation of Former National security Advisor Michael Flynn thus committing Obstruction.