[VIDEO] Brit Hume Gives Trump A Sick Controversial Nickname, Gets Massive Wakeup Call From Fans

Brit Hume is one of the most deeply respected contributors on Fox News’ entire staff. He has earned a reputation for fearlessly speaking his mind and refusing to gloss over the truth.

But recently, Hume, who is outspoken Trump supporter, shocked viewers with a controversial nickname for President Donald Trump.

On Fox News Sunday, Brit asked host Chris Wallace what he thinks new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will do about President Trump’s frequent tweeting.

“What happens, for example, Chris, when they have a day planned with events and so forth and a policy strategy, and Sir-Tweets-A-Lot blows it all up in the middle of the night with some rant on Twitter? What happens then?” he asked.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to confront Hume for his random attack on the Commander in Chief.

“‘The Commander in tweets’ ‘Sir tweets-a-lot’ wtf is @FoxNewsSunday become? @brithume @KarlRove are living in the past. Get on #TrumpTrain.” Added another, very directly at Hume, [email protected] sir tweets a lot? You disrespectful self-absorbed dolt.” One Twitter user wrote.

What do you think of Hume’s comment?