[VIDEO] Brian Williams Reveals MSNBC Is NOT Here To Inform You About North Korea, But To Scare You

Instead of actually reporting the news, MSNBC has shared with their audience that they are secretly trying to horrify their viewers of North Korea. Initially the conversation began with them talking about how President Trump’s manner of doing things against North Korea was different than Tillersons.

Andrea Mitchell stated, “There’s pressure. This could have been a signal to Beijing as well; ‘Listen up, take this seriously.’ It could have been President Trump sending signals in a number of directions.”

They began talking about Feinstein and McCain’s reaction to Trump’s statements, as well as the peculiar state that Brian Williams was in. Williams said, “Malcolm, our job tonight actually is to scare people to death on this subject so the talk isn’t as free as it is about a preemptive or a surgical military strike. You know that part of the world. The population centers, Andrea and the General [Barry McCaffrey] have talked about, South Korea, the Japanese, and so on and so on.”

Williams was suspended after he over-exaggerated a story. NBC president Deborah Turness said, “This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position.” Even though six months later he was brought back on the team.

